Speeding Up Linux Kernel Builds With Ccache

ccache, the compiler cache, is a fantastic way to speed up build times for C and C++ code that I previously recommended. Recently, I was playing around with trying to get it to speed up my Linux kernel builds, but wasn’t seeing any benefit. Usually when this happens with ccache, there’s something non-deterministic about the builds that prevents cache hits.
Turns out someone asked this exact question on the ccache mailing list back in 2014, and a teammate from my Android days supposed a timestamp was the culprit. That, and this LKML post from the KBUILD maintainer in 2011 about determinism helped me find commit 87c94bfb8ad35 (“kbuild: override build timestamp & version”) that introduced manually overriding part of the version string that contains the build timestamp that can be seen from:
Let’s see what happens to our build time for subsequent builds with a hot cache:
No Cache
Cold Cache
Hot Cache
The initial cold cache build will be slower than not using ccache at all, but it’s a one time cost that’s not significant relative to the savings. No caching took 647.07s, initial cold cache build took 735.22s (13.62% slower), and subsequent hot cache builds took 98.9s (6.54x faster). YMMV based on CPU and disk performance. Also, it’s not the most common workflow to do clean builds, but we do this for Linux kernel builds for Android/Pixel at work, and this helps me significantly for local development.
Now, if you really need that date string in there, you theoritically could put some garbage value in there (for the cache) long enough to save enough space for a date string, then patch your vmlinux binary after the fact. I don’t recommend that, but I would imagine that might look something like:
Deterministic builds make build caching easier, but I’m not sure that build timestamp strings and build determinism are reconcileable.